Joseph Muscat Leaves Castille For The Last Time As Prime Minister As He Hands In His Letter Of Resignation
Joseph Muscat has exited the Office of the Prime Minister in Castille in Valletta for the last time as Prime Minister.
Muscat and his wife, Michelle, left Castille as employees and workers clapped and cheered for the outgoing leader. After leaving Castille, he went to the President’s Palace to officially hand in his resignation letter to the President of Malta George Vella.
His successor, Robert Abela, is on his way to Valletta for his official swearing-in ceremony today.
After he is sworn in, he will be electing a new cabinet to serve in his new administration.
While his new officials have yet to be named, it is being reported that Abela has named his new Chief of Staff: former JobsPlus head Clyde Caruana.