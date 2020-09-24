د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Joseph Muscat Is Allegedly Subject To Italian Criminal Probe, Report Claims

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Disgraced former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat is allegedly subject to a criminal probe from Italy’s Financial Intelligence Unit, an article from financial blogger Kenneth Rijock claims.

Quoting sources, Rijock claimed that the Unita di Informazione Finanziaria per l’Italia probe involves financial transactions conducted in Italy that are linked to Muscat.

The article, which has since been shared by MP and lawyer Jason Azzopardi, suggests that the probe could be connected to Italian organised crime.

Rijock has lodged similar sensational claims against Muscat and members of Malta’s government in recent weeks.

According to Rijock, a former-money-launderer-turned-FBI informant, the FBI have launched a special money laundering investigation focusing solely on Malta and a number of Cabinet members are cooperating.

He says FBI agents have been on the ground in Malta for weeks, that the US is seeking to extradite Muscat and that the former Prime Minister is also being accused of Providing Material Support to a Designated Terrorist Organization.

Rijock also claimed Muscat is exercising power over the current Cabinet by handing them proceeds of corruption, often in cash, and that Muscat used a trip to Miami, where Rijock himself is based, to head off to a Caribbean country to deposit illicit cash.

Muscat has flat out denied Rijock’s accusations of illegalities and has taken aim at his credibility by referring to his “colourful” history as an ex-career money launderer and his previous apologies for certain blogposts.

The US Embassy of Malta has refused to comment on previous claims, telling Lovin Malta the FBI maintains a standard of practice of neither confirming nor denying any investigation.

What do you think of the claims? Comment below

READ NEXT: Malta Financial Services Authority Pulls The Plug On Brian Tonna's Nexia BT

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK