Joseph Muscat Is Allegedly Subject To Italian Criminal Probe, Report Claims

Disgraced former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat is allegedly subject to a criminal probe from Italy’s Financial Intelligence Unit, an article from financial blogger Kenneth Rijock claims.

Quoting sources, Rijock claimed that the Unita di Informazione Finanziaria per l’Italia probe involves financial transactions conducted in Italy that are linked to Muscat.

The article, which has since been shared by MP and lawyer Jason Azzopardi, suggests that the probe could be connected to Italian organised crime.

Rijock has lodged similar sensational claims against Muscat and members of Malta’s government in recent weeks.

According to Rijock, a former-money-launderer-turned-FBI informant, the FBI have launched a special money laundering investigation focusing solely on Malta and a number of Cabinet members are cooperating.

He says FBI agents have been on the ground in Malta for weeks, that the US is seeking to extradite Muscat and that the former Prime Minister is also being accused of Providing Material Support to a Designated Terrorist Organization.

Rijock also claimed Muscat is exercising power over the current Cabinet by handing them proceeds of corruption, often in cash, and that Muscat used a trip to Miami, where Rijock himself is based, to head off to a Caribbean country to deposit illicit cash.

Muscat has flat out denied Rijock’s accusations of illegalities and has taken aim at his credibility by referring to his “colourful” history as an ex-career money launderer and his previous apologies for certain blogposts.

The US Embassy of Malta has refused to comment on previous claims, telling Lovin Malta the FBI maintains a standard of practice of neither confirming nor denying any investigation.

