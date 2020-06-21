Joseph Muscat Insists Yorgen Fenech’s Claims That He Wanted To Ensure Secret Tapes Were Never Found Are Part Of ‘Reputation-Tarnsihing Campaign’

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat insists that Yorgen Fenech’s claims that he tried to ensure the secret tapes of state witness in the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination were never found were simply part of a “reputation-tarnishing campaign”.

Earlier, the Times of Malta published a report claiming that following the rejection of his second pardon request, Fenech revealed to investigators that Muscat had asked if his chief of staff Keith Schembri featured in state witness Melvin Theuma’s secret recordings.

Fenech allegedly told investigators that Muscat wanted to ensure the recordings were never found.

Quoting sources close to the investigation, the report says that Fenech assured Muscat he was doing his best to protect Fenech.

Fenech reportedly claims that he spoke with Muscat about Theuma twice in early 2019 where details of a potential raid on Theuma were shared. One meeting was at Muscat’s exclusive birthday party in Girgenti. The other was at Castille with Muscat and Schembri.

Muscat, who has seldomly made public comments since resigning in disgrace following the political crisis brought on by Fenech’s arrest, took to social media to issue a denial to Fenech’s claims. He has entered into the spotlight once against after revelations of a scandal involving Enemalta’s purchase of a Montenegrin wind farm and Fenech.

“It seems, even though I can only go on what the report is saying, that there are people who are trying to manipulate the situation and tarnish my reputation.”

“When I was discussing pardons for the case on the advice of the Attorney General [Peter Grech] and Police Commissioner [Lawrence Cutajar], I received a threat that I would face a reputation tarnishing campaign if I didn’t accept.

“I had informed authorities of the phone calls between myself and the accused and it shows what is claimed is false. I have issued public statements on this before”.

He said that Fenech was now changing his version of events.

“No such meeting between Fenech and myself took place at Castille. This is corroborated by OPM records which have been made public and also by a testimony given in court.”

“Claims of a raid cannot be true because authorities were not yet planning the logistics of that operation. The raids were planned months later, and I did not have access to that information, as authorities can confirm.

“With regards to the famous Girgenti party, the invite was issued following consultations with the Malta Security Services. The reasons behind this are clear, and one time I’ll explain it for those who have not understood. This has been confirmed in court.”

“I deny all these unfounded allegations, including this latest figment of someone’s very vivid imagination.”