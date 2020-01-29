Joseph Muscat Heads To London Day After Keith Schembri Boarded A Similar Flight, MP Claims

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has flown to London the day after his ex-chief of staff Keith Schembri boarded a flight to the English capital.

In a social media post, MP Jason Azzopardi claimed that Muscat was spotted boarding a flight to Heathrow, which would have landed at 10:35am.

Sources told Lovin Malta that Muscat was travelling alone and was spotted carrying a diplomatic passport, a highly irregular move given that he resigned as Prime Minister over two weeks ago.

Muscat could potentially meet up with his best friend and closest ally Keith Schembri, who was photographed boarding a flight to the same area yesterday. What the pair are planning to do in England remains a mystery.

However, Schembri has adopted a jet setting lifestyle since his resignation.

A week ago, Schembri headed to Tunisia for a mysterious two-day trip, a day after his friend and former OPM employee Neville Gafa boarded a similar fight.

Schembri’s short holiday to Italy also raised eyebrows among a concerned public still coming to grips with the current political crisis.