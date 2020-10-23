Joseph Muscat Denies Plan To Move To Dubai As US Blogger Warns He Wants To Avoid Extradition

Joseph Muscat has denied with Lovin Malta that he plans to move to Dubai after financial crime blogger Kenneth Rijock wrote that he has been engaged to run a catering business in the Arabian city which is connected to a Maltese company.

This week, Rijock wrote that Muscat could have an eye on moving to Dubai as no extradition treaty exists between the UAE and the United States.

“It may be noteworthy to observe that there is no extradition treaty between the UAE and the United States, and Muscat’s probable indictment in America may have figured prominently in his decision to move to the Emirates,” Rijock wrote.

“While the United States does, from time to time, successfully extradite its fugitives from the UAE, there is no guarantee that it will be able to obtain Muscat.”

“Some of these extradition cases take several years to complete, especially if there is any cooperation between the fugitive and the government where he has taken refuge from arrest and trial in the United States.”