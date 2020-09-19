Joseph Calleja Pays Tribute To ‘Extraordinary’ US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg In Touching Eulogy 

“More competent people will write a far better eulogy than me, but what an extraordinary woman she was. She was eons ahead of arguably anybody else in her field. An international icon loved and respected by all and a voracious opera lover to boot,” he continued.

“What horrible news to wake up to this morning,” he said in an Instagram eulogy.

Renowned tenor Joseph Calleja has paid tribute to the late US Supreme Court Justice, and personal friend, Ruth Bade Ginsburg who passed away aged 87.

Ginsburg and Calleja had enjoyed each other’s company in the past, including when the tenor performed at the Metropolitan Opera in New York City.

Ginsburg also visited Malta and resided at Calleja’s Mellieħa residence on more than one occasion, including a 2017 visit during which she delivered a seminar at the University of Malta.

“I was invariably humbled by her restraint, knowledge and fiery intelligence during a couple of heated, political discussions,” he said.

“She had a special, signature sparkle in her eyes when she was enjoying herself and she always struck me as being a young woman trapped in a body that was slowly failing her. Her love of fine food and wine only confirms that she was a perfect being. RBG, you will be missed,” he ended.

The US Supreme Court judge passed away this morning from metastatic pancreatic cancer.

A figurehead for many, Ginsburg was a formidable feminist who presided over some of the most divisive social issues to make its way to the Supreme Court, from same-sex marriage to abortion rights.

She was also the second woman, and oldest judge, to sit on the Supreme Court and will carry a legacy as a champion of progressive and women’s rights, not just in the US, but worldwide.

Rest in peace, Justice Ginsburg