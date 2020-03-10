Jomic Calleja, The Maltese Man Charged With Importing Explosives, Pleads Not Guilty

Jomic Calleja Maatouk has pleaded not guilty to charges that he imported explosives, Lovin Malta can reveal.

Calleja was appearing in court following his arrest late last night. The investigation into the case kicked off in August 2018. Inspector Omar Zammit explained that authorities had uncovered indications that Calleja attempted to import explosives into the country on 28th August 2018.

It was not made clear why Calleja was importing the explosives, and whether there was a target. However, police said they believed the explosives were going to be used for an assassination.

Appearing before Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras, Calleja pleaded not guilty but did not make a request for bail. Calleja was also found to be breaching bail conditions.

Legal Aid Benjamin Valenzia made it clear during the sitting that his client was not a terrorist, explaining that the Anti-Terrorism Squad simply handled investigations into matters related to explosives.

In fact, Calleja was not issued charges related to terrorism.

Malta has its own sketchy past with bombs. The assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was the last in a long line of car bombs in Malta. There were close to 20 car bombs over a 10-year period.