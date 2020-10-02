د . إAEDSRر . س

Joe Gasan Denies Azzopardi’s Claim He Held Meetings With Joseph Muscat At Elite Portomaso Nightclub

Gasan Group chairman Joe Gasan has vehemently denied claims by PN MP Jason Azzopardi that he used to organise meetings with former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat at Club TwentyTwo, an elite nightclub at the top of Portomaso.

“This is absolutely false and never happened,” a spokesperson for Joe Gasan said. “No such meetings were ever planned or held by Joe Gasan at any time. This assertion is a complete fabrication.”

Azzopardi made this allegation earlier today while grilling ElectroGas director and shareholder Paul Apap Bologna at the public inquiry looking into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The MP and Caruana Galizia family lawyer claimed that prior to January 2013, Gasan used to organise meetings at the club between his son and Gasan Group CEO Mark Gasan, then Opposition leader Joseph Muscat, and then Tumas Group CEO Yorgen Fenech.

Tumas Group owns Portomaso and Club 22 and Fenech has been charged with the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Responding to Azzopardi, Apap Bologna said he was never informed of any such meetings.

The Gasans, the Tumas Group, the Apap Bologna family and a separate company owned solely by Yorgen Fenech own a joint venture which in turn holds half the shares in ElectroGas, the consortium which runs the LNG power station at Delimara.

The remaining two thirds are owned by along Azeri state energy company Socar and German conglomerate Siemens.

Caruana Galizia’s son, Matthew, has recently flagged the ElectroGas deal as a potential motive behind the assassination.

The Gasan Group recently said they are mortified by the allegations and are looking to exit the project. In his testimony today, Apap Bologna hinted he could also be planning his own exit strategy, stating that he “never said that he didn’t want out”.

Cover photo: From top: Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, PN MP Jason Azzopardi, Gasan Group chairman Joe Gasan

