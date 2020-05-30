‘Jet-To-Yacht’ Service Promises To Fly The Super-Rich To Malta While ‘Avoiding Quarantine’

As lockdown fatigue sets in and the summer season begins, we’re all looking into how we can spend our vacations in the hot months ahead…including the super-rich.

Lucky for them, private, Malta-based aviation company Vistajet launched a jet-to-yacht service, flying guests from all corners of the world to Malta. On arrival, travellers clear private customs (in the VIP lounge, of course) after which they’re taken straight to the marina where their super-yachts await them.

Quarantine? No. The plan is to “nimbly skip current Maltese quarantine requirements” as reported by CEO magazine.

“VistaJet worked with country officials to develop this exclusive program for its members, which allows them to avoid quarantine by promising not to stop on Maltese soil while in transit to their yacht,” the luxury magazine wrote.

All those interested need to request their flight departure details to VistaJet together with information for yacht-handling, their passports and a health declaration.

Yachters have to declare their planned sailing route ahead of departure and while they can dock in other Mediterranean countries if ports are open, they are not allowed to disembark on any Maltese islands.

