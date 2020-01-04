Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando Takes Jason Micallef To Task For Mocking Singer: ‘When Are We Going To Grow Up?’

In a Facebook post, Pullicino Orlando described Micallef’s comment as an example of “a poor mentality” and drew parallels to when lawyer Andrew Borg Cardona had infamously called Ira Losco a ‘bitch’ back in 2016.

“Now Jason Micallef has called Alexandra Alden a ‘Lady Gaga Wannabe’. His insult is similarly stupid, and in the process, he has ridiculed himself,” Pullicino Orlando said. “Did all of this occur simply because two artists decided to express their opinions? When are we going to grow up? I don’t agree with Alexandra Alden’s opinion in this instance but she has the right to express her opinion and association like every single one of us.”

The anti-corruption concert will be held tomorrow at 4:30pm outside the law courts, right after an anti-corruption protest. A number of singers and bands are set to participate, but Alden’s performance has not yet been confirmed.