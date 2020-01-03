Jason Micallef Lands Another Job, This Time Helping Football Teams Organise Training Camps In Malta

Jason Micallef’s list of jobs continues to increase*. This time he’s been confirmed as the chairman of Sports Plus Ltd, a company within the Malta Football Association that mainly deals with foreign teams’ training camps in Malta.

According to a report on One News, there are no less than fourteen teams who will be on a training camp in Malta over the next few weeks as the football season in Northern Europe is on a winter break. Micallef, who fronted the press conference in his capacity as chairman, said that the MFA is working flat out to increase sports tourism and mentioned several prominent teams coming to Malta, including the Serie A outfit, Fiorentina.

Sports Plus Ltd was set up a year ago according to reports. It is not yet known whether Micallef has been chairman the entire time. Efforts to contact him have proved futile. Lovin Malta also asked MFA President Bjorn Vassallo for further clarification on Micallef’s role.

Micallef is Chairman of Valletta Cultural Agency, a spinoff of the V18 Foundation, and is also in charge of coordinating the Ta’ Qali National Park extension project. He is also Chairman of One Productions Ltd.

*A previous version of the article incorrectly stated that Jason Micallef’s job at the MFA was a state-sponsored one. Lovin Malta apologizes for any inconveniences caused.