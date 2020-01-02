د . إAEDSRر . س

Jason Micallef Calls Alex Alden ‘Malta’s Lady Gaga Wannabe’ After She Asks To Perform At Anti-Corruption Concert

Valletta Cultural Agency Chairman Jason Micallef has the guns out for X-Factor Judge Alexandra Alden, calling her ‘Malta’s Lady Gaga Wannabe’ after she offered to perform at an Anti-Corruption Concert this Sunday.

In a Facebook post, Micallef states: ‘Malta’s “Lady Gaga” wannabe expected to wow the crowds at anti corruption mini concert!’

 

Concert organizers told Lovin Malta that Alden had approached them to perform but her participation has not been confirmed.

Brikkuni, Beangrowers, Lapes, and Cikku l-Poplu will be performing at the concert, which will kick off outside the law courts this Sunday at 4:30pm, right after the first anti-corruption protest of the year.

