Jason Azzopardi Has Been Under Police Protection Since 16th June

Jason Azzopardi, the PN MP and parte civile lawyer in the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination case, has been under police protection since 16th June 2020.

Police confirmed the protection status this evening after activist group Repubblika claimed that their requests had been ignored by the police.

Azzopardi has emerged a leading voice in the case, oftentimes revealing crucial details in the case long before they come out in court.

