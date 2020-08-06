Jason Azzopardi Files Libel Suit Against Prominent Delia Canvasser and Activist ‘Ċensu L-Iswed’

د . إAEDSRر . س

Nationalist MP and outspoken Adrian Delia critic Jason Azzopardi has opened a libel suit against one of Delia’s principal activists Vincent Borg, more commonly known as ‘Ċensu L-Iswed’.

In a Facebook post, Azzopardi said he filed the libel case over alleged “defamatory and foul lies” made about Azzopardi’s private life in a social media status posted by ‘Ċensu L-Iswed’ on Wednesday night.

“I will not let anyone, more so with [Borg’s] reputation and past, spread lies about me,” he said.

Borg, a personal body-guard and chauffeur of Delia, also directed a number of attacks towards PN MPs Claudette Buttigieg and Karl Gouder over alleged payments they’ve received from the PN.

He went on to warn prospective PN Leader Bernard Grech not to associate with the PN “rebel group” as their goal is only to tarnish Delia’s name.

Azzopardi cryptically added that attacks like this would not silence him or stop him from revealing in the future what, up until till now, is still unknown.

Lastly, he pledged to donate every single euro he expects to win through this libel case to Puttinu Cares and Dar tal-Providenza

