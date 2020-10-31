James Bond Actor Sir Sean Connery Dies Aged 90

Sir Sean Connery has passed away aged 90, his family said.

The Scottish actor, best known for his portrayal of British spy agent James Bond, had a Hollywood career that spanned decades and won many awards including an Oscar, two Bafta awards and three Golden Globes.

He also visited Malta back in 2002 to film The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen.

Tributes have been flooding social media following the sad news.

Sad news. Sir Connery is dead. RIP.

Sean Connery will always be James Bond. pic.twitter.com/BbfbkhRy29 — James Melville (@JamesMelville) October 31, 2020

Sean Connery was the only man who could pull this look off. RIP. pic.twitter.com/WbLBvQiyqx — Charlie Gile (@CharlieGileNBC) October 31, 2020

The cause of his death has yet to be revealed.

Rest in peace