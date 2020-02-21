Jake Vella Eager To Watch National Sports Awards From Hospital Bed As He Continues Recovery From ITU

د . إAEDSRر . س

Jake Vella, Malta’s most inspirational kid triathlete, won’t be present at this year’s People’s Choice Award as the 10-year-old continues to recover at hospital.

Jake’s continuing struggles with the ultra-rare ROHHAD syndrome took a turn for the worse last week and the 10-year-old found himself back in ITU.

His condition has since improved with doctors moving the young triathlete to the children’s ward at Mater Dei where he continues his recovery.

Unfortunately, this means that Jake won’t be able to attend the SportMalta National awards this weekend, where he’s nominated for the People’s Choice Award, but that isn’t stopping him from eagerly watching the ceremony from the confines of his hospital bed…

“He’s looking forward to the awards even though he won’t be there,” Jake’s ever-proud parents told Lovin Malta.

“He hopes that, if he wins, he’ll call live from his hospital bed to thank everyone that voted for him.”

“Though he’s still in hospital, he’s much better now than when he first came in.”

Jake Vella is the youngest nominee at this year’s SportAwards and has made it all the way to the final round with the winners being announced this Saturday at 8 pm.

The full list of finalists can be found here.

