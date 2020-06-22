Ivan Camilleri’s Insinuations Are Nothing More Than ‘A Figment Of His Imagination’, Times Of Malta Says

A war of words between journalist Ivan Camilleri and his former employer Times of Malta has erupted once again, with the media house insisting that the reasons behind his sacking are “very well known to him”

“Once again, Mr Camilleri continues to make a number of insinuations which are nothing more than a total figment of his imagination.”

“Once again, he claims he was dismissed because he had passed on information to murder suspect Yorgen Fenech in relation to “his involvement in the heinous assassination plot” of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder.”

“The reasons Mr Camilleri was sacked are very well known to him. Times of Malta stands by its decision to dismiss him for gross misconduct,” the media house said in a statement.

Camilleri was mentioned in court today by former OPM chief-of-staff Keith Schembri in the police’s compilation of evidence in the Daphne Caruana Galizia case against murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

Schembri said that Fenech once messaged him that “The Times are after us”. This was after the tip-off from former TOM journalist Ivan Camilleri, Schembri said.

Camilleri, who had worked at The Times since 2004, was dismissed in December 2019 following allegations of stealing from a supermarket and tipping of Yorgen Fenech hours before his botched escape attempt from Portomaso.

Camilleri has “categorically” denied accusations of tipping off Yorgen Fenech prior to his arrest last November.

“I want to, once again, publicly, and categorically, deny that I ever passed on any information whatsoever to Yorgen Fenech in relation to his involvement in the heinous assassination plot of Daphne Caruana Galizia. I never had any such information in the first place, let alone passed it on to Yorgen Fenech.”

“It is interesting to note that Times of Malta and Keith Schembri are repeating the same lie.”

“I have already filed legal proceedings against Times of Malta in relation to my unfair dismissal and I look forward to their conclusions so that truth can prevail, and justice is done.”

“I also reserve my rights at law with regards to the statements made in my regards by Mr Schembri in court today,” Camilleri said earlier.

