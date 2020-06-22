د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Ivan Camilleri: ‘Times Of Malta And Keith Schembri Are Repeating The Same Lie’

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Former Times of Malta journalist Ivan Camillieri has “categorically” denied accusations of tipping off Yorgen Fenech prior to his arrest last November.

Camillieri was mentioned in court today by former OPM chief-of-staff Keith Schembri in the police’s compilation of evidence in the Daphne Caruana Galizia case against murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

Schembri said that Fenech once messaged him that “The Times are after us”. This was after the tip-off from former TOM journalist Ivan Camilleri, Schembri said.

Camilleri, who had worked at The Times since 2004, was dismissed in December 2019 following allegations of stealing from a supermarket and tipping of Yorgen Fenech hours before his botched escape attempt from Portomaso.

“Reference is made to media reports regarding Mr Keith Schembri’s testimony in court today in which he gratuitously repeated claims made against me by my former employer, Times of Malta,” Camillieri wrote.

“It is interesting to note that Times of Malta and Keith Schembri are repeating the same lie.”

In a statement sent to the press, Camillieri publicly and categorically denied passing on any information to Yorgen Fenech in relation to the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Since his dismissal from the Times of Malta, Camilleri has filed legal proceedings against the newspaper.

Tag someone who needs this

READ NEXT: Keith Schembri Has Listened To Melvin Theuma’s Secret Recordings Of Yorgen Fenech ‘Over And Over’

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK