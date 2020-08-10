Ivan Bartolo Offers Up MP Seat If Bernard Grech Beats Adrian Delia In Leadership Race

Ivan Bartolo has offered up his parliamentary seat if Bernard Grech beats Adrian Delia in the upcoming PN Leadership race.

Bartolo confirmed he would exit parliament with The Times of Malta. Earlier today, the Malta Independent reported that Hermann Schiavone had also volunteered to give up his seat.

Grech and Delia are the only two candidates in the race. The pair will now go before a due diligence committee. Grech was selected as the solitary candidate to face Delia last week, with Roberta Metsola, Therese Comodini Cachia, and Mark Anthony Sammut making way.

It could take up to six weeks for a new leader to be chosen, but many hope it will be concluded before then.

A leadership race was called after a series of votes among the PN parliamentary group, the PN executive council, and the PN general council.

Delia has faced major pressure ever since allegations over his relationship with Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech emerged. However, poor performances in the polls have also played a significant part.

