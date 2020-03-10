Ivan Bartolo Gets Parliamentary Seat After Winning Casual Election

Ivan Bartolo has won the casual election to take Marthese Portelli’s seat in parliament.

Bartolo, who beat out stiff competition from Swieqi Mayor Noel Muscat, is the second PN MP to be elected to parliament today after David Thake took Simon Busuttil’s seat.

The news could worry PN Leader Adrian Delia. Both Thake and Bartolo are outspoken critics of the leader. The latter even led the charge for a confidence vote in Delia after the MEP elections.

After the PN’s record defeat at the 2019 MEP and local council elections, Bartolo spearheaded a movement which called for PN leader Adrian Delia to face a confidence vote at the PN General Council, a vote Delia ended up winning comfortably.

“The gentleman is there, he’s been very perseverant and resilient, and at this moment in time it’s not about one person,” he said. “I had done what I did [spearhead the confidence vote] and I have no intentions of doing it all over again,” Bartolo told Lovin Malta recently.

