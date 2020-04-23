It’s Only Fair For Malta’s Idle Public Sector Workers To Get A Pay Cut Too, Employers Association Says

“Why does a government employee with no work expect to have more rights than a waiter in a restaurant which has closed? Even within the public sector, it is unjust that so many are going out of their way to provide a service and get the same remuneration as those who are idle.”

“Any employees who are idle, because there is no work available, cannot be privileged and expect a full pay including allowances for giving nothing in return, while others in the private sector in a similar situation suffer from reduced income or face redundancy,” the MEA said.

Malta’s Employers Association has urged the government to cut the salaries of public service employees who aren’t currently working as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Asked by Lovin Malta which public sector workers he was referring to exactly, MEA director general Joseph Farrugia said his association isn’t referring to specific sectors but is speaking out of principle.

“Some public sector employees are doing their utmost, some more than others, while some have had their work reduced through no fault of their own,” Farrugia said. “However, it’s a point of principle. Waiters aren’t to blame because restaurants are closed but they’ve still had to take salary cuts, and our point is that there should be no distinction between burden sharing.”

“At the end of the day, public funds are a result of taxation on the private sector.”

The MEA’s proposal was criticised by a number of unions and associations, including the Malta Police Association and the Union of Professional Healthcare Workers.

However, Farrugia made it clear that this proposal will in no way impact police officers as their workload hasn’t diminished. As for teachers and educators, he said that while some are certainly still working, others are “taking advantage of the situation”.

He urged the government to conduct an audit within the public sector to find out which workers are currently idle and to act accordingly.

