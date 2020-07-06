IT’S OFFICIAL: Malta’s Got Talent To Replace X Factor And There’s A 25k Prize To Be Won
Malta’s Got Talent will be replacing X Factor Malta’s spot on our TVs throughout the coming months.
“The world’s number one tv show has landed and the search for Malta’s Number 1 talent has begun! This is your chance to show all of Malta and the world YOUR talent, this is your chance to walk away with €25,000, in a few words – this is your time to shine!” the show said upon its launch.
The winner will be awarded a €25,000 prize and applications are open now.
Looking to apply?
Send Malta’s Got Talent a message via WhatsApp on 79202021 with your name, surname, age, and email.
You can also choose to include a short clip of yourself performing.
Applications are open to all nationalities – here’s your chance to win big!