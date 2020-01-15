It’s Official: Chris Fearne Will Stay On As Deputy Prime Minister And Health Minister

After days of speculation following last weekend’s Labour Party leadership race that saw Robert Abela sail into his new role as Prime Minister, Chris Fearne will officially remain as part of Abela’s new administration.

Fearne will retain his role as Health Minister and Deputy Prime Minister.

The confirmation came today after the government announced it’s new cabinet and all the new – and old – faces that would form it.

Fearne, a stalwart Labourite born and bred in Paola, became Health Minister in 2016 and became Deputy Prime Minister in 2017. He contested to become Labour leader after former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat announced his resignation last month.

After losing to Abela, Fearne said he would remain loyal to the party and its values, though he was not present during Abela’s first official speech.

