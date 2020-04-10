‘It’s Make Or Break Time’: Robert Abela Warns Of More Restrictions If People Let Their Guard Down Over Easter Weekend

Malta will introduce new restrictions if people disobey the heath authorities’ advice on social distancing over the Easter weekend, Prime Minister Robert Abela has warned.

“I appeal for strict discipline and responsibility,” Abela said during an interview on ONE.

“Two crucial, make or break weeks are coming up and I’m not going to mince my words. If we are disciplined, we will get out of this period as quickly as possible, but if we let our guard down, we will take longer and more rigid measures cannot be excluded. If we want to go down that second direction, then everyone should go to the beach and tun outside over the weekend.”

“My reaction on Monday will be to increase measures. It’s up to the people. If there’s a lack of discipline this weekend and in the coming days, the government will increase measures.”