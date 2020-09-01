د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

‘It’s Like We’re Not Front Liners Anymore’: Malta’s Police Not Given Quarantine Leave Despite Legal Notice Stating Otherwise

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Members of the Malta Police Force are not being given quarantine leave, despite a legal notice stating otherwise.

“The order, Legal Notice 63, specifies that every employee shall, on employment, be entitled to be granted by his employer quarantine leave for any period of quarantine as may be determined by the Superintendent of Public Health or any other public authority,” Ray Zammit, the president of the Police Officers’ Union, told Lovin Malta.

Legal notice 63 of 2020, published last March, states that “Quarantine Leave applies to all employees, including those whose condition is governed by a Wage Regulation Order.”

“We wrote to the administration, we wrote to the health authorities to give us direction – they haven’t answered us yet, and we even wrote to the minister,” Zammit said.

Despite their efforts however, police have been met by the same response from the administration department.

“The legal notice clearly states that we’re entitled to quarantine leave, but the administration department keeps saying that if we are put under mandatory quarantine, we are to follow the normal procedure of sick leave,” Zammit continued.

“Some people who had already used up their 15 days of sick leave have been put on half pay now that they’re in quarantine. Suddenly it’s like we aren’t front liners any more,” he ended.

What do you make of this situation?

READ NEXT: Poland Bans All Flights To And From Malta For Two Weeks

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK