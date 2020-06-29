It’s Good To Give! Dar Tal-Providenza Launches Fundraising Campaign Following Drastic Decrease In Donations

The care home is extremely reliant on donations from the general public, which went through a slump during the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, costs increased rather drastically, with the purchase of new cleaning equipment and the implementation of safety protocols to safeguard employees and residents.

A number of smartphones were provided to residents to ensure they kept in touch with friends and family. This investment was kindly brought to life by MITA and subsequently inaugurated by the President of Malta, George Vella. The aforementioned organisation also helped to modernise the care home’s technological infrastructure in a bid to facilitate teleworking for the administration team.

“We worked together and did everything possible in order to protect our residents while ensuring that they enjoy a good quality of life,” said Nadine Camilleri Cassano, the administrator of the care home. “All these measures translated into an investment of around Eu 60,000.”