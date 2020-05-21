‘It’s A Privilege To Serve Our Country And I Will Continue To Do So’: Charmaine Gauci Speaks Up After Resignation Rumours

Malta’s Superintendent of Public Health has reiterated her commitment to lead the country during the COVID-19 pandemic, issuing a statement following earlier rumours of her resignation.

“The medical profession is a vocation. Like any vocation, the work requires sacrifices, dedication and love for what you are doing, because you know that what you are doing is having an effect on your life and who you are.”

“It is a privilege to serve our country in these difficult and unpredictable circumstances. We are at a crossroads and I will continue to serve in this important role with full responsibility and loyalty as I have always done.”

“The rumours that I resigned, or that I was about to resign are a total invention. The cooperation of the public and the respect from the authorities, no matter what environment they come from, that has been shown to me in these times has been crucial for my team and other professionals do to our job with the utmost dedication, impartiality and professionalism. And I will continue to do so,” she wrote on social media.

Rumours had been swirling around this morning that Gauci shockingly stepped down from her position. However, this was confirmed to be false by Lovin Malta.

Gauci has emerged as a shining light throughout the pandemic with her daily briefings assuring the nation in the crisis.