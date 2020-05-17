‘It’s A Massacre’: Mellieħa Mayor Appeals For 24/7 Management Of L-Aħrax After Camping Fire Causes Extensive Damage To Forest And Fauna

Mellieħa Mayor Dario Vella has appealed to authorities to introduce a 24/7 management plan for l-Aħrax tal-Mellieħa after a campaign fire caused extensive damage to the area.

The grass fire was first reported at 4am this morning. CPD arrived on-site where they managed to control the fire until it stopped burning at 8:30am.

The blaze destroyed an extensive number of trees and animals.

According to TVM, people are being held in custody in connection with the fire. It is believed that they were camping at the site during the night without a permit and left a fire which spread due to the wind.

Mellieħa Mayor Dario Vella took to Facebook to express his grief over what happened which he described as a “massacre.”