It’s A Bird! It’s A Plane! No, It’s A Dr. Juice And A Maltese Flag Launched Into Space

Dr. Juice has taken the local symbol of solidarity, that of raising Maltese flags in the community, to a whole new level.

In fact it was literally out of this world.

The health food business launched their iconic smoothie cup, together with a Maltese flag, 34,000 feet into the air as an act of solidarity with Maltese in the fight against COVID-19.

Using a helium weather balloon attached to a makeshift platform and GoPros, they launched the cup in the stratosphere.

Watch as it floats above the earth, taking the Maltese flag higher than its ever been before.