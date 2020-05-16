د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Italy To Lift International Travel Ban From June

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Travel restrictions in Italy are set to be lifted as of June 3rd as the country continues to ease restrictions. People will be allowed to travel to different regions of the country and international travel will be permitted.

As of Monday, people will also be able to travel within their region, but restrictions could be put in place according to different areas and their outbreaks of the coronavirus, Italy’s Council of Ministers confirmed.

Italy has suffered one of the highest COVID-19 death tolls in the world following the United States and United Kingdom with over 31,000 people losing their lives to the virus.

It was the first country to impose national lockdown after the outbreak began in Northern regions of Italy in February. The country has been easing its restrictions since the beginning of May, allowing people to return to work and certain businesses to reopen.

Malta is set to announce its own strategy for reopening for the tourist season ahead. Minister of Tourism Julia Farrguia Portelli spoke about plans to open ‘safe travel corridors’ for countries that have the same level of control over the outbreak as Malta. The minister named nine possible countries.

The European Commission has proposed its own plan to save summer and kickstart business for the badly hit tourism sector. It includes gradually lifting travel restrictions between member states and the introduction of border checks.

What do you think of Italy’s plan?

READ NEXT: 19-Year-Old From Gozo Fighting For His Life After Bike Crash

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK