Italy To Lift International Travel Ban From June

Travel restrictions in Italy are set to be lifted as of June 3rd as the country continues to ease restrictions. People will be allowed to travel to different regions of the country and international travel will be permitted.

As of Monday, people will also be able to travel within their region, but restrictions could be put in place according to different areas and their outbreaks of the coronavirus, Italy’s Council of Ministers confirmed.

Italy has suffered one of the highest COVID-19 death tolls in the world following the United States and United Kingdom with over 31,000 people losing their lives to the virus.

It was the first country to impose national lockdown after the outbreak began in Northern regions of Italy in February. The country has been easing its restrictions since the beginning of May, allowing people to return to work and certain businesses to reopen.

Malta is set to announce its own strategy for reopening for the tourist season ahead. Minister of Tourism Julia Farrguia Portelli spoke about plans to open ‘safe travel corridors’ for countries that have the same level of control over the outbreak as Malta. The minister named nine possible countries.

The European Commission has proposed its own plan to save summer and kickstart business for the badly hit tourism sector. It includes gradually lifting travel restrictions between member states and the introduction of border checks.

