Italy Records 919 COVID-19 Deaths, Its Highest Amount In One Day

Italy has recorded the highest number of deaths relating to coronavirus in a single day, with a death toll of 919 announced today.

More than half of these deaths, 541 of them, were reported from the hardest-hit region of Lombardy, which recorded a sharp rise in fatalities compared with the previous day.

Italy has the largest amount of COVID-19 deaths worldwide, tolling up to 9,134.

It recorded 5,959 new cases today, taking its number of confirmed cases up to 86,498 and seeing Italy overtake China, where the coronavirus epidemic emerged late last year, in terms of total cases.

Meanwhile, 10,950 of those infected in the country had fully recovered, compared to 10,361 the day before.

Meanwhile, 769 patients died in Spain over the past 24 hours, a daily record for the country. However, Spain’s health emergency chief Fernando Simón drew hope from the fact that confirmed COVID-19 cases only rose by 14%, compared with 18% a day earlier and 20% on Wednesday.

He said the figures show a “clear stabilisation” and a sign that Spain was “approaching the long-awaited peak”.

