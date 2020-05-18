Italy Confirms Fewer Than 100 COVID-19 Deaths For The First Time In Over Two Months

د . إAEDSRر . س

Italy has recorded has recorded 99 new COVID-19 deaths, the first time it has recorded fewer than 100 deaths since 9th March.

Meanwhile the number of patients in intensive care has dropped by 13 to 749 people while the namer of hospitalised people has fallen by 104 to 10,204.

The number of active cases has dropped from 68,351 to 66,553. However there were 23,695 fewer tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

Once the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak outside of Asia, Italy is recording less cases since its peak in April and is on course to easing lockdown cases.

Spain has also recorded fewer than 100 COVID-19 deaths in two consecutive days, registering 59 within the last 24 hours.

