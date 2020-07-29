‘It Was A Nightmare’: Mater Dei Nurse Recounts Traumatic Experience Dealing With Aggressive COVID-19 Patient

A Maltese nurse has spoken out about the harrowing experience of having to deal with a COVID-19 patient who spiraled into an aggressive episode after testing positive for the virus.

“The patient suffers from a mental health condition. We weren’t able to administer any medication to calm him down,” the nurse told Lovin Malta under the condition of anonymity.

The nurse has been left shocked by the suddenness of events that quickly escalated in the halls of Mater Dei last Monday.

“It was a nightmare and a horrible experience for us nurses. We are trained to calm a patient down but nothing helped. Police were called in and I agree with their decision to tase him,” the nurse continued.

Contrary to what had been previously reported, the patient had entered Mater Dei prior to his aggressive outburst on 27th July.

Upon initially being checked into the hospital, he had tested negative for COVID-19. However, his mental health condition meant that he needed to be transferred to Mount Carmel hospital which prompted a second swabbing which ended up testing positive.

“He did not know what he was doing, he was given the news that he was getting transferred and the news that he had tested positive for COVID-19,” the nurse said.

The news of him testing positive, combined with his deteriorating mental health condition, caused the patient to spiral into an episode of confusion during which he became aggressive with medical staff, damaged medical equipment and put the lives of patients and staff at risk.

“He was very aggressive. Nurses got hurt and other patients were in danger. There was no other option but to tase him.”

The patient was eventually moved to Mount Carmel Hospital where he is receiving treatment. On the other hand, the staff at the affected Mater Dei ward are in quarantine as a result of the incident.

“Each and every nurse working that ward on the day is in quarantine,” the nurse said.

“We went in for a normal day of work and ended up in a secluded place for two weeks.”

Malta’s current number of active COVID-19 cases on the island currently stands at 99.

What do you make of this story? Let us know in the comments below