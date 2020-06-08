‘It Just Doesn’t Make Sense’: Balzan Hair Salon Owner Says Paceville Crowds Make Her Safety Efforts Feel Futile

A Balzan hair salon owner has spoken out after pictures of crowds in Paceville surfaced over the weekend.

Elena Cassar, who runs Head&Jam, said that whilst businesses like hers have had to follow stringent mitigation measures in order to provide their services, the crowds outside bars and clubs make their efforts feel futile.

“I felt very angry and upset when seeing that photo as we were highly stressed when regulations were out. A lot of salon owners were anxious, we’ve had to spend a lot of money which was not given but taken from our own pocket,” Cassar told Lovin Malta.

“Then, a week after, bars open and everything seems to be back to normal.”