‘It Just Doesn’t Make Sense’: Balzan Hair Salon Owner Says Paceville Crowds Make Her Safety Efforts Feel Futile
A Balzan hair salon owner has spoken out after pictures of crowds in Paceville surfaced over the weekend.
Elena Cassar, who runs Head&Jam, said that whilst businesses like hers have had to follow stringent mitigation measures in order to provide their services, the crowds outside bars and clubs make their efforts feel futile.
“I felt very angry and upset when seeing that photo as we were highly stressed when regulations were out. A lot of salon owners were anxious, we’ve had to spend a lot of money which was not given but taken from our own pocket,” Cassar told Lovin Malta.
“Then, a week after, bars open and everything seems to be back to normal.”
Malta’s salons were given the go-ahead to open on 22nd May, with a list of obligatory measures put into place to decrease the risk of COVID-19 transmission. Last Friday, bars and clubs were given the go-ahead to open their doors again, and crowds of people were seen congregating in St. Julians.
Cassar said her salon has already had to spend over €1,500 to cover health costs needed for reopening.
This figure so far covers six perspex structures; hygiene costs; the one-client-at-a-time limit; disposable protective equipment like gowns and towels; infrared thermometers and staff training.
“It just doesn’t make sense,” she continued. “Not to mention that we’re working with a mask all day in this heat, reducing clients and certain services such as keratins and blowdries due to regulations, but then people can just drink and chat in the hundreds amongst each other”.