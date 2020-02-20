Is Ryan’s Coming Back To St Julian’s? Mysterious Message Suddenly Appears On Popular Pub’s Social Media

One of St Julian’s most nostalgic and popular clubs may be returning in a big way.

A message has suddenly appeared on the social media of Ryan’s Pub teasing that “Something Is Coming…”

The popular pub closed down a few years ago, but it clearly hasn’t been forgotten, having been a regular watering hole for many Maltese youths looking to get lit.

Ryan’s was also a must-visit during the exceptionally busy St Patrick’s day, with most Paceville revellers passing by to try and squeeze into the packed pub as massive singalongs went down.

The announcement was just made this morning alongside a new profile and cover photo.

And if you look closely, you can even reveal a secret message it seems.

There isn’t too much information out yet, but it seems like we might be seeing Ryan’s Pub version 2.0, with a whole new look, sooner rather than later.

