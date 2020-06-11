د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Is Public Money Being Used To Subsidise Political Party Media? CSN Calls For Investigation

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Are public funds being used to subsidise the media companies of political parties? That’s the question Civil Society Network wants answered in an investigation into the use of public resources used for partisan interests, especially work contracts in the public sector to employees of the Labour Party within ONE Group.

CSN’s call comes after it yesterday emerged that the entire Cabinet of ministers is under criminal investigation for misusing public finances on their own social media accounts.

“Since the entire Cabinet is under criminal investigation for the misuse of public resources for their personal use, the issue is raised on consultancies and roles within the government which are given out to employees of the Labour Party media,” CSN said.

“It is well known that the largest costs incurred by the two established political parties are their media wings. It is no secret that many ONE Group employees simultaneously enjoy contracts in the public sector. Thus, there is a basis to investigate whether public funds are used to effectively subsidise media agencies belonging to political parties,” it argued.

In the past days, Lovin Malta reported that the media companies belonging to the two major political parties have failed to publish their audited accounts for more than a decade.

“In Malta, a lack of party-state distinction creates a tension in the political topography of the country, and undermines the strength of the independent press who has to compete with the Government. In recent years, international reports have lamented the erosion of media freedom that has continued to decline after the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.”

 

 

 

READ NEXT: Second Grass Fire In Less Than 24 Hours As Manikata Field Goes Up In Flames

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK