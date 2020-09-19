‘Is It Because I’m Not Maltese?’: Venezuelan Courier Assaulted And Beaten In Ħamrun Over €3 Delivery Fee

A food delivery driver was assaulted by a customer, leaving him with a black eye and some doubt about the effectiveness of local policing.

The incident happened on September 17th when the Venezuelan driver, who started working a day prior to the assault, received a food order from a resident in Ħamrun.

Though the food order was for €16, the total bill came to €19 including the delivery charge. Although the driver explained the additional charge to the customer, the customer refused to pay, asked for his money back and then proceeded to punch the driver in the eye.

“The customer complained and then hit him in the eye,” the driver’s boss, Billy Elshrief, told Lovin Malta.

“The driver then pushed him away and started running, leaving his scooter and bag behind. The customer and his friend then followed him and attacked him again, tore his t-shirt and pushed him to the floor and started to kick him,” he said.

Luckily, a nearby driver witnessed the incident and instantly reported it to the company’s office.

“I told him to pick up the driver and bring him here. When I saw him, I was shocked,” he said.