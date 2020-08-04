Ireland Removes Malta From ‘Green List’ Of Safe Countries For Travel

Malta has been removed from Ireland’s ‘Green List’ of safe nations to travel to due to a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases over the last few weeks.

“In discussing the five countries removed from the Green List, the Taoiseach announced Malta, Cyprus, San Marino and Gibraltar had been taken off the list. Anyone travelling to those destinations would now have to isolate for 14 days on the way back. The best advice was, to stay home,” The Irish Independent reported.

The news will deal a blow to Malta’s tourism industry, which has been trying to regain its footing over the last few weeks as the island reopens to outsiders.

Ireland is the only nation: Lithuania added Malta to it’s ‘Black List’, with Lithuanian residents no longer allowed to travel to the island.

Any Lithuanians currently in Malta will need to self-isolate for 14 days when returning home.

