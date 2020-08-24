Ira Losco And Daniel Micallef Back Mason, The Youth Who’s Been Waiting 11 Years For Justice To Take Its Course

Local pop star Ira Losco and Labour Party deputy leader Daniel Micallef have shown Mason Nehls, the youth who has been waiting 11 years for his case to be heard in court, their support. Nehls was arrested in a police sting during an alleged drug haul in 2009, back when he was just 16-years old, but to this day, the case is still far from being concluded.

“Reform is of utmost importance, when a person, who for whatever reason hasn’t been dealt the same cards as you and all of us, wants to re-integrate in society,” Losco said in an emotional Facebook post. “Mason has managed to do this and is now playing the waiting game with an unclear future looming ahead of him.” When Nehls was hauled in for interrogation, police were attempting to implicate him in a 1,000 ecstasy pill deal in Tarxien involving several other older men – even though he didn’t have any lawyers or guardians present.

“I don’t know Mason and I won’t go into the merits of his case. But it is inhumane to keep someone waiting for 11 years with a sentence hanging over their head,” Daniel Micallef said. “I appeal for these systems to be fixed. I’m sure that Mason isn’t the only one going through this – let’s avoid putting other people through similar traumas.” Just recently, Nehls was informed that in nine months, a jury may be appointed to his case. At its end, he could be facing a five to seven year sentence. Only yesterday, MEP Roberta Metsola spoke out about Nehls’ case, urging the authorities to fix the justice system.