‘Inti Gamer?’: Economy Minister Casually Shared A Meme Saying He’s Banged Your Mum

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri took to Facebook to share a meme featuring an edited screenshot of himself saying that ‘he plays with your mum’.

The meme had originally surfaced on Maltese satire group ‘RUBS – Malta Pastizziposting’, where it amassed a whopping 1.2k reactions in six hours.

Schembri took the meme with a pinch of salt, saying “Whilst I encourage everyone to keep this type of satire up (we need a lot of it in Malta), I’d like to tell you all that I am, in fact, a gamer.”

His followers rushed to the comment section to express a flurry of different reactions – with one reader even challenging him to a game of FIFA.

The admin of the meme group himself, who goes by the pseudonym ‘Perit Mintoff’, thanked the Minister for being a good sport.

