Interconnector Out Of Action Till At Least February As Faults In Malta’s Power Stations Cause Regular Blackouts

With blackouts hitting Malta on an alarmingly regular basis, Enemalta convened a press conference this evening to explain the current state of play.

Enemalta CEO Jason Vella confirmed that the Malta-Sicily interconnector was severely damaged by a ship’s anchor on 23rd December and will be out of action until the end of February by the earliest.

A survey ship will depart Mallorca on 2nd January to assess the damage, with the survey expected to be completed six days later, weather permitting. Negotiations are currently underway for a second ship to conduct the necessary repairs and, although no timeframe has been calculated yet, Vella estimated that repairs won’t be completed until at least the end of February.

The interconnector has a capacity of 200MW, just over a quarter of Malta’s total energy generation capacity of 753 MW. With it out of action, Malta is relying on the LNG power station (D4), which is running at full capacity, the BWSC plant (D3), and two reserve turbines (D2A and D2B).