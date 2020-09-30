Inter-Juve Beef Leads To ‘Shameful’ Street Graffiti In Isla

Football fanaticism went a step too far in Isla this week after two acts of football vandalism stained the streets of the locality.

The words ‘Inter’ and ‘Juve Merda’ were written in thick yellow and black spray on the roads, in reference to popular Italian football teams Juventus and Inter.

“Whoever did this should be ashamed,” the Isla local council said on social media, in an appeal for anyone with information.