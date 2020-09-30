Inter-Juve Beef Leads To ‘Shameful’ Street Graffiti In Isla
Football fanaticism went a step too far in Isla this week after two acts of football vandalism stained the streets of the locality.
The words ‘Inter’ and ‘Juve Merda’ were written in thick yellow and black spray on the roads, in reference to popular Italian football teams Juventus and Inter.
“Whoever did this should be ashamed,” the Isla local council said on social media, in an appeal for anyone with information.
“Anyone who has any information on this act committed by a person or people can pass information confidentially on 21662424 or isla.lc@gov.mt so we’ll then contact the police,” the council said.
While it is unknown who was behind the graffiti, the people behind the act were quickly condemned by local residents.
“What a poor tribalistic mentality. Is there really a need to dirty our country to burn another team?” asked one woman.