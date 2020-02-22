Inspector Sandro Camilleri Endorses Repubblika’s Call For Independent Inquiry Into Police Force
Inspector and former police union chief Sandro Camilleri, a potential candidate for the post of police commissioner, has endorsed a call by good governance NGO Repubblika for an independent inquiry into the police force in light of the recent racket.
“I agree that everything should be transparent,” Camilleri said on Xarabank last night. “Repubblika have called for an inquiry. Why not?”
Asked whether the recent racket in the police force was a symptom of the impunity displayed by high-ranking politicians, the inspector responded by praising pressure groups like Occupy Justice for organising anti-corruption protests.
“Everything has its own effect, of course it does,” he said. “We recently saw a lot of disturbance and many people asked me whether I disagree with the protests. God forbid those people and NGOs like Occupy Justice didn’t protest. They put their faces out there and came out against the system.”
However, he condemned the assault of a police officer during one of the protests, warning that similar violent incidents occur every few days and calling on the courts to provide more protection to police officers.
While Camilleri urged people not to generalise police officers and noted that no one has yet been charged in connection with the alleged widespread abuse within the police’s Traffic Section, he said the reports deeply alarmed him.
“I earn €1,900 a month; if officers earned €4,000 a month it must mean they were sleeping with their uniform.”
Camilleri praised the whistleblower for reporting the abuse he witnessed and called for the unknown person to be given full protection. However, he warned it is worrying that a whistleblower needed to come forward for the racket to be exposed, saying police should report illegalities whenever they see them.