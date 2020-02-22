Inspector Sandro Camilleri Endorses Repubblika’s Call For Independent Inquiry Into Police Force

Inspector and former police union chief Sandro Camilleri, a potential candidate for the post of police commissioner, has endorsed a call by good governance NGO Repubblika for an independent inquiry into the police force in light of the recent racket.

“I agree that everything should be transparent,” Camilleri said on Xarabank last night. “Repubblika have called for an inquiry. Why not?”

Asked whether the recent racket in the police force was a symptom of the impunity displayed by high-ranking politicians, the inspector responded by praising pressure groups like Occupy Justice for organising anti-corruption protests.

“Everything has its own effect, of course it does,” he said. “We recently saw a lot of disturbance and many people asked me whether I disagree with the protests. God forbid those people and NGOs like Occupy Justice didn’t protest. They put their faces out there and came out against the system.”