Inspector Arnaud Met With Court Expert And Listened To Theuma’s Secret Tapes Without Defence Presence Or Court’s Knowledge

Chief Homicide Inspector Keith Arnaud joined the court’s expert to listen to snippets of the secret recordings taken by state witness Melvin Theuma without the court’s knowledge or the presence of Yorgen Fenech’s defence team.

Alvin Cardona, the court expert, confirmed that Arnaud was the one to call the meeting to listen to the recordings during today’s sitting of the police’s case against Yorgen Fenech in connection with the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

He said that Arnaud wanted to listen to snippets from each recording to ensure they worked.

The move was lambasted by Fenech’s defence team, who suggested that the police worked to hide corrupted recordings that could shed light on fresh details in the plot.

Cardona confirmed that there were at least eight recordings on the inaccessible folders. He said he only discovered this information at 2pm yesterday. He insisted that claims the files were missing was incorrect.

A particular recording, Fenech’s defence team, revealed earlier in court, could feature the next witness, former Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar.

The sitting is continuing at the moment.

During last week’s sitting Fenech’s lawyer Gianluca Caruana Curran asked whether Edwin Brincat (Il-Ġojja) had paid €30,000 to then police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar, with the implication being that Theuma had bribed Cutajar to secure a pardon.

Brincat is a mutual acquaintance of Cutajar and Theuma, and Cutajar is under investigation for leaking information to Theuma, via Brincat, about the police investigation into the murder.

Theuma denied that Brincat paid Cutajar €30,000, and it was at this point that Fenech’s lawyer asked the court to play out a particular recording that Theuma had taken.

Caruana Curran said he had been waiting for seven months for the prosecution to play this recording but it hasn’t done so.

The lawyer said these recordings will prove that Theuma was lying when he said he only recorded Fenech and his business partner Johann Cremona.

Theuma was meant to testify today and reply to questions on the recordings. However, he was hospitalised last night after an alleged suicide attempt.

At a press conference today, police commissioner Angelo Gafa dismissed concerns that the police tried to cover up this recording, insisting that it went missing due to a file formatting problem.

“Today, police will present in court a note from Europol, who had carried out the file extractions,” he said. “It appears there was a problem with the file formatting but the prosecution definitely didn’t want to hide anything, so much so that these files have been exhibited in court. The recordings have been found, the police have listened to them and we have an explanation.”