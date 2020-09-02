Inside Kordin: From Spotless Cells To A Wall Of Shanks, Here’s A Glimpse Inside Malta’s Prison In 2020

Malta’s prison has long been seen as a derelict and hopeless hellhole – an institution where people are thrown away and forgotten about without a chance to reform. Former prisoners, some who spent nearly a decade locked up in Corradino Correctional Facility in Paola, have laid what life is like inside: endless white walls and boredom, nothing to do but make Playmobil dolls for a meagre wage and trying to avoid the drugs, synthetic or otherwise, scattered throughout the divisions – not easy when up to 70% of the prison population are inside for drug-related charges.

Then Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Dalli took over as prison director in 2018 – and he and the Home Affairs Ministry have granted Lovin Malta an exclusive video interview from his office, under a number of strict conditions.

Col. Alex Dalli

A former Search and Rescue pilot who spent 25 years in the Armed Forces of Malta, Dalli’s reputation precedes him. A lot of colourful descriptions have been said about the man: he runs the prison with an iron fist, he’s a “sadistic” disciplinarian, he single-handedly eradicated drugs in Malta’s drug-infested prison, he sometimes wears 19th-century Maltese military garb and carries a sword just to hype up his correctional officers’ team… the list goes on and on. However, sitting in his office, Dalli’s work over the last two years is evident, not least by the giant wall of homemade weapons on his wall. Under a literal wall of shanks, as they are known colloquially, Dalli explained to Lovin Malta that he and his team had started confiscating them as soon as he took over as prison director in 2018… and the innovation within the pieces is quite impressive. They are hung according to size, with the smallest – sharp little chicken bones – on the left leading to the largest, including broomsticks honed to a piercing tip. There are weapons of all types – bone, ceramic, wooden, plastic, electric razors turned into drills… and there are even some actual knives. They stand as a very graphic reminder if you happen to forget where you are. Across from the shanks is a display full of Dalli’s medals from his army years, both locally and abroad – he’s even got one from America’s ICE. It’s clear from the moment you meet Dalli that he is an army man through and through – he even gives out medals with his own Dalli family emblem on the back to correctional officers who excel at their job. For Dalli, it’s all about the carrot and the stick. Indeed, he runs the place using a clear system of attainable privileges for good behaviour. For example, you can get an extra 30 minutes on your shower slot, or maybe have more flexibility when it comes to what time you get to make your phone calls, as long as you don’t do drugs and avoid fighting people. For the best-behaved prisoners, board games like Cluedo, a bit more privacy and even access to a personal radio may be on the cards. Walking around the facilities, the first thing you notice is the cleanliness. Previous prisoners had spoken about the smell of synthetic drugs in the air from early in the morning and the general dilapidated environs of Malta’s prison, with over 700 men all cramped up together there. There’s not much that can be done about the prison itself – Dalli himself is the first to admit that he was given an old prison to work with, and if you ask him what he would do with an unlimited budget, his answer is clear – “build a new prison”.

Dalli showcasing some antique Maltese prison artefacts that he restored