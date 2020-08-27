Individual Responsible For Majjistral Park Red Arrows To Be Charged In Court

د . إAEDSRر . س

Police and the Environmental Resources Authority (ERA) will be taking the individual responsible for the red arrows spray painted at Majjistral Park to court.

Yesterday, French marathon organisers were found responsible for such arrows, which were also found in Munxar, Gozo.

That same morning, ERA enforcement offers and the police made the responsible party prove that the markings made were removable by water.

Police from the Environment Protection Unit (EPU) and ERA officers carried out inspections yesterday afternoon and early this morning to ensure that said markings are being removed.

During these inspections however, it was found that the way by which the paint was being removed was not in line with what was approved by the authorities.

It has been confirmed that the markings were made to direct participants of a marathon organised by a foreign agency.

