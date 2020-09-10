‘Inconceivable’ That LSEs Will Lose Their Desks Due To COVID-19 Guidelines, Warns Educators’ Union

The Union for Professional Educators has released a statement appealing for a change in certain schools’ COVID-19 policies after LSEs were left without their desks and chairs.

The statement explained how members of the union had contacted them concerned after a ban on non-essential furniture was instilled as a public health precaution due to coronavirus in certain schools.

“It is inconceivable to consider such an arrangement as being superfluous to the working requirement of an educator, who will thus be forced to spend a whole day standing up and have no access to a surface on which to complete paperwork which is essential in the completion of daily activities,” says UPE in their article.

A number of LSEs have taken to Facebook questioning this decision and doubting the legitimacy of furniture as a COVID-19 threat in general.

“I wonder why Maltese citizens make fun of us educators!” said one LSE.

The UPE has also announced that a trade dispute is underway and “if it is not resolved in a timely manner the union intends to issue directives”.

