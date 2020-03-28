Income Loss, Future Work and Receiving Payments Are Major Concerns For Artists In Malta

Practically all of the respondents in an art sector survey have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, giving some sort of indication of the impact the virus could have on Malta’s culture scene.

Organised by Culture Venture, a local enterprise dedicated to the arts, the survey collected answers from 305 responses, 167 of which earn their income exclusively from the arts. It found that 95.7% of the respondents have been negatively affected.

Respondents say that half the activities that fund their income have been cancelled. This is to little surprise following the ban on mass gatherings and cancellation of events due to COVID-19.

In fact, the survey found that most respondents earned income from public events, such as performances, exhibitions and concerts. There have been 147 postponements and 131 cancellations so far.

Around 72% said they have already suffered financial losses and each artist is predicted to lose between €250 to €500 every week.

Generating income, future work and receiving payments are the three biggest concerns.