IN PHOTOS: Sliema Comes Out Of Its Shell As Restaurants and Beauty Parlours Reopen

Walking down to the Sliema ferries, a bustling centre turned ghost town, was to see the town come out of its shell again. Restaurants on the promenade preparing their tables and chairs on their sectioned terraces, hairdressers and beauty salons pulling up their doors to clients after two months of shutdown. Lovin Malta visited the town to see how the businesses are preparing for the first day of relaxed measures. Some eateries were already in full operation

Restaurants are bringing out their tables in preparation for opening

But some restaurants show no sign of life so far

Beauty parlours reopened their doors for the first time in two months

On the whole, Sliema was bustling with people At first glance, it seems that staff at restaurants and beauty parlours were following precautions, wearing visors and cleaning their work stations and injecting life back into the seaside town. It almost felt like a typical pre-pandemic morning in Sliema, with tens of people on the streets, waiting in line at the bank, waiting for retail shops to open, the regulars getting their morning coffee. In terms of people on the street, some were wearing masks, some were not and some didn't look like they understood what social distancing was, especially when waiting in line. Could it be the lockdown fatigue creeping in?

