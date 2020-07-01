IN PICTURES: How Different Is Malta International Airport Post-COVID-19?

Just this morning, Malta International Airport reopened its doors to tourists and travellers – but not all is back to normal. Naturally, a number of measures have been implemented all around the airport to lessen the risk of COVID-19’s spread. Curious to know what your next venture to the airport would look like? Read on!

The departure section of Malta International Airport can only be accessed by passengers, so say ‘goodbye’ to your loved ones outside!

Upon entrance, you will walk past a camera which takes a photo of your face and also checks out your temperature.

Said photos are displayed on a computer straight ahead, manned by an airport attendant. The pictures are colour coded: green for ‘normal temperature’, orange for ‘no mask’, and red for ‘abnormal temperature’.

As you make your way in, you’ll come across a sign asking you to seek medical advice if you’re feeling any COVID-19 symptoms.

As expected, the check-in area was rather empty this morning, with only a handful of flights taking off from MIA before 10am.

At various parts of the airport, you’ll come across these sanitising stations. They’re operated by a foot pump to minimise contact.

Airport attendants were seen sanitising various parts of the establishment constantly.

The press was welcomed by Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri, and Malta International Airport CEO Alan Borg, who proceeded to give a tour of the establishment.

Nothing seemed to have changed from airport security, although it was unusual to see this area void of travellers.

Sales assistants at the Duty Free section seemed happy to be back at work.

Tape was placed on a number of chairs at the gates to ensure that social distancing measures are followed. Digital and physical signs were also present at points where queues usually form.

The same measures are put in place at the La Valette VIP lounge

The smoking area at the departure lounge, which was previously set to be closed, has remained open – although measures have been taken to ensure social distancing rules are followed.

At 12.15, the first post-COVID-19 flight to Malta landed from Rome.

Schembri, Farrugia Portelli, and Borg posed for pictures outside of the aeroplane with a sign saying ‘Welcome Back to MLA!’

The two ministers went on to welcome the passengers as they made their way out of the aeroplane.

Baggage collection seemed rather ordinary, with passengers flocking up to the conveyor belt to collect their suitcases.